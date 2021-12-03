Warm temperatures continue into the weekend

The well above average temperatures and dry conditions will continue this weekend. High pressure will continue to control our weather into the start of the weekend. High will once again top out in the low to mid 70 on Saturday. A dry cold front will move through Saturday evening, dropping our Sunday highs back to around 70.

Highs warm back up into the mid 70s on Monday, ahead of another cold front. This cold front will have little moisture but it will bring us a big cool down for Tuesday. A better chance for rain will come midweek as a storm system moves through the Carolinas.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 46-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74-76 inland, 72 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 70-72 inland, 70 beaches.