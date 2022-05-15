A good Sunday morning my friends! We’re pressing on to more humid conditions as a warming trend continues to be dialed up this weekend.

Highs today will range from the low to upper 80s with afternoon spotty storms popping up here and there through partly sunny skies. Monday’s outlook comes with the potential for spotty storms again but likely not until the evening hours of the warmer day.

We will likely dry out to more sunshine into the week ahead with late-week 90s on tap inland. Be ready to practice that sun and heat safety everyone, and check back for updates to your forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny with some stray p.m. storms. Highs in the lower 80s to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows ranging in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Warmer with a good deal of sun, few later storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s to just above 90.