Warm weather to start the weekend, but it will cool down. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with temperatures staying in the 60s. Windy and warm tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms. Skies will clear tomorrow night, and cooler, drier weather will move in behind the front. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. Warmer weather will return next week with higher humidity. This will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cooler with a better chance for rain by Friday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, sunny and cooler. Highs 65-70.