Warm weather continues today, but there is a lot more cloud cover around. Today is the last day of warm weather with temperatures in the 80s. Cloud cover will remain thick today with a few spotty showers. Isolated rain chances will continue into early Saturday morning as the cold front pushes off-shore.

A cold front will move away Saturday afternoon and sunshine will return. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday, then the much cooler air moves in. Sunday will start chilly in the mid 40s inland to near 50 along the coast with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. It will be sunny on Sunday and into next week with another chilly start to Monday. Temperatures will warm back to around the season normal by Tuesday.