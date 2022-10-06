Our warming trend will continue tomorrow before we cool down for the weekend. Skies will be clear tonight, but it will not be as cool as the past few nights with low temperatures close to normal. High pressure brings plenty of sunshine again tomorrow, and it will warm up with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. This front will come through dry, and high temperatures will cool into the 70s for the weekend. It will stay sunny this weekend, with nice weather continuing into next week. It will warm back up next week with temperatures near 80 by the middle of the week.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.