One more warm day before rain moves in for the end of the week and weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, but not as cold as the past few nights with low temperatures in the 50s. A cold front will approach the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing more clouds than the past few days. Since we will stay on the warm side of the front, temperatures will warm into the 70. That front will stall to our west on Friday, generating periods of rain throughout the day. The front will move through Friday night, bringing cooler weather for the weekend. A slow moving storm system will bring more rain on Saturday and Sunday. Three day rain totals across the area will range from 2-4 inches. It will clear next week, and warmer weather will return.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, cloudy with periods of rain, still warm. Highs in the upper 60s.