MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We are once again off to a cool start across the area. Most areas are in the mid to upper 30s this morning. We should warm fairly well today with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures along the coast will be near 60, as further inland highs will be in the mid-60s. This is more typical for March. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday through Friday will feature big warmups each day. We will be near 70 on Wednesday, in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and in the 80s on Friday. This will definitely beat the chill we’ve had over the last week or so.

Our next look at any rainfall will be on Saturday as a front tries to push through the area. Right now, it looks like it will start to wash out and that we will have limited rain chances. Overall, the weekend looks nice with mostly to partly sunny skies with only a 30% chance of a shower on Saturday.