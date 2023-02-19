MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Good Sunday morning everyone. I hope that you had a fantastic Saturday. The sunshine was nice, the chilly temperatures not so much. Thankfully if you are a fan of warmer weather, you will enjoy this forecast.

We will see more clouds today, as a coastal trough is in the area. This will also likely trigger off a few showers for our Pee Dee and Grand Strand communities. No wash out by any means, but don’t be surprised if you see a raindrop here or there throughout your Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the 60 degree range.

Monday through all of next week. The warmth and humidity return to spring to even summer like conditions across the area. No real opportunity to get any widespread rainfall this week. For some that is a blessing, and others not ideal.

BY Mid to late week, each day continues to warm up. We will be in the 80s in the Pee Dee on at least Wednesday and Thursday.