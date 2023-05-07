MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The warm up begins! We will see mostly sunny skies today across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand. The low 80s are possible in the Pee Dee. This evening a dying line of showers and storms will move across the North Carolina into Western South Carolina. This could trigger an isolated storm in the Pee Dee overnight. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

The heat really gets going this week. Monday through Wednesday, highs along the Grand Strand will be in the low to mid 80s. The Pee Dee areas will be in the mid to upper 80s. It is possible some of our locations could reach 90. Not only the heat, but the humidity will rise as well.

With heat and humidity, thunderstorms are possible anywhere across the area starting late tonight, into Monday and Tuesday afternoons. These will be hit and miss, so not everyone will see a storm. A weak cold front will push through the area Tuesday night. This will back the humidity off some.

Wednesday through the early weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and high in the mid to upper 70s across the Grand Strand. Low to mid 80s across the Pee Dee.