We will continue to warm up tomorrow, and the warmer weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, but not as cold as last night. High pressure will be centered offshore tomorrow, bringing more nice weather, but with a few more clouds. It will also be warmer with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80. The warm weather will continue on Saturday. A cold front late in the day will bring scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in for Sunday with highs close to 70, and it will be sunny. Warmer weather will be back next week with some spots in the 80s through the middle of the week. A few showers will be possible Monday or Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.