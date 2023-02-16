Warm weather will continue today before changes move in on Friday. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, and it will be a little warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through on Friday. It will still be warm with highs near 70, but there will be scattered showers around. The cold front will move offshore Friday afternoon, and showers will clear out Friday evening.

Cooler, drier weather will move in for the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday, but temperatures will only top out in the mid-50s on Saturday. More cloud cover will move in for Sunday, but temperatures will warm back into the 60s. Warmer weather returns next week with highs back in the 70s.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 60s

Friday, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.