MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The warming trend continues as we close out this week. We will see mostly to partly sunny skies today across the area. Highs along the coast will reach the upper 70s, before the sea breeze kicks in later in the afternoon hours. For the Pee Dee we will see highs top out in the low to mid 80s. Looks like a nice night for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway. Temps will start out in the 80’s and fall through the 70’s as the race ends.

Saturday we will see widespread 80s across the Coastal areas, as well as the Pee Dee. Highs along the coast will be in the low 80’s, inland we will be in the mid to possibly upper 80’s. A stray shower or storm is possible both at the coast, as well in our Pee Dee locations. So those attending the Shiners 200 at Darlington Raceway need to pack the sunscreen, but also watch for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon hours.

Sunday into Monday, we bump those storm chances a little higher. Sunday will feature temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. We might have to dodge a few storms on Sunday for the Goodyear 400. As we get into Monday, it looks like a better chance of showers and storms for the area.

Tuesday into next week, we see more sunshine, with highs in the 80’s.