The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will be mainly clear tonight and it will be cool, but not as cold as last night with lows in the 40s. High pressure will control our weather again tomorrow, but will start to move offshore. This will turn winds around to the south, and bring in warmer weather. Some spots will warm into the 70s tomorrow, most of us will be in the 70s on Thursday. A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday, increase the clouds and bringing a slight chance for a shower late in the day. This front will stall to our west on Friday, and we will see periods of rain throughout the day, but it will stay warm with highs in the 60s. The front will push through Friday night, bringing in cooler weather for the weekend. A storm system will move through on Saturday with more rain. This system should clear out for Sunday, but it will stay cool. Warmer weather will return next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Still warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.