Warm Weather Continues

Good Wednesday afternoon! The Grand Strand will be in the upper 50s today while the Pee Dee will make it into the lower 60s. Tonight, near 40 at the beaches, and mid 30s inland. Sunshine will continue well into the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming as well. The last, and warmest, day of the trend is going to be Saturday. Near 70 for inland, and upper 60s at the shore.

Temperatures will change significantly on Sunday thanks to a cold front. The front will pass through our counties Saturday night and increase clouds simultaneously. Sunday morning and into the afternoon there is a chance for rain. Right now, 30% of our forecast region will see some rain. If you have outdoor plans for the big game, watch the weather closely and prepare for temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain chances diminish as Sunday rolls into evening time, and it will be slightly colder on Valentine’s Day (Monday) with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Moral of the story….enjoy the next several days!