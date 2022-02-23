Warm weather will continue for the rest of the week with record highs possible on Friday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. A weak cold front will push into the area tomorrow, and make it a few degrees cooler than it was today. It is still going to be warm with highs in the 70s. The front lifts back to the north by Friday, allowing temperatures to approach records again. Highs in Friday will be in the 70s and 80s. A stronger cold front will move through Friday night, and much cooler weather will return for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Saturday, which is near normal for the end of February. A storm system will bring a cool rain on Sunday. High pressure will build in for next week with plenty of sunshine through midweek. It will be cool Monday, but warm up by Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and not as warm. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.