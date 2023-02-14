Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and it will be cool, but not as cool as last night. High pressure that has brought sunshine the past couple of days will control our weather through Thursday, but will be centered offshore. This will turn winds around to the south tomorrow, bringing in a few more clouds, but keeping it warm. Temperatures will be a little warmer tomorrow with most spots warming into the 70s. Even warmer on Thursday with many places away from the coast warming into the upper 70s. A cold front will move through on Friday with rain showers. Drier, but cooler weather will move in for the weekend. We will see sunshine this weekend, but highs will only be in the 50 on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.