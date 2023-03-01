Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. A warm front will push through tonight with mostly cloudy skies and increasing humidity. We may see a few showers tonight. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, warm and humid. A cold front will stall just to our north, and that will bring a small chance for showers tomorrow. A stronger cold front will move through late Friday. It will be warm again on Friday with highs in the 80s, and it will be windy. Winds could gust over 50 mph on Friday. The front will move through late in the day, and there is a chance for a thunderstorm with the front. The weather will clear for the weekend, and slowly cool down. Highs till be in the 70s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday. We will warm back into the 70s next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.