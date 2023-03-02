Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy today as highs again climb to the mid to upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80 degrees. A cold front will move into North Carolina today and briefly stall just to our north. This will bring a small chance for a few showers this afternoon.

A stronger cold front will move through late Friday. It will be warm again on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80, and it will be windy. Winds could gust over 50 mph on Friday. The front will move through late in the day, and there is a chance for a thunderstorm with the front. The weather will clear for the weekend and slowly cool down. Highs will still be in the 70s on Saturday, then in the 60s on Sunday. We will warm back into the 70s next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a few showers. Highs 78-80 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a chance for a late-day thunderstorm. Highs 78-80 inland, 75-76 beaches.