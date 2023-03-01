The very warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure that is bringing this warm weather will move offshore today. It will stay warm, but winds will turn to the south in the afternoon and that will increase the humidity, keeping overnight lows in the 60s. We will also see more clouds starting today.

The warm, humid weather will continue on Thursday with a chance for a few showers. The warm weather will continue on Friday with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will move through late in the day, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms, mainly after the evening commute.

Cooler weather will be slow to move in over the weekend. It will be a sunny weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday. Sunshine and 60s will continues to start next week but temperatures will warm back into the 70s on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a few showers. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.