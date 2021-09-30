Warm weather continues Friday

Warm weather will continue into the weekend. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will build in tomorrow and bring nice weather through the weekend. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s tomorrow through the weekend. High pressure will move offshore Monday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will continue through Thursday. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.