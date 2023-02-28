The very warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. High pressure that is bringing this warm weather will move offshore tomorrow. It will stay warm, but winds will turn to the south, and that will increase the humidity. We will also see more clouds starting tomorrow. The warm, humid weather will continue on Thursday with a slight chance for a shower. The warm weather will continue on Friday with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will move through late in the day, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler weather will be slow to move in over the weekend. It will be a sunny weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.