The warm weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. It will be another warm day tomorrow with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will approach from the west, and it will be windy with a few more clouds around. We will also see a slight chance for a shower tomorrow. This front will stall to our west through Sunday, keeping the warm weather in place. The slight chance for a shower will continue on Sunday. This front will get a push eastward on Monday, bringing a better chance for rain Monday into Tuesday. It will also bring cooler weather, with highs only in the 60s by Wednesday. Warmer weather will return for the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with a stray shower. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.