The warm weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure to our south will continue to control our weather today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland.

A cold front will drop though the area on Friday with more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures inland. Highs on Friday will still be well above average, in the upper 70s. That front will hang out to out south for the weekend, and showers will move in behind it for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday. Rain chances increase for Sunday as we cool off even more. Highs on Sunday will only warm to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns to start next week as we warm back to the low 60s on Monday. We’ll warm a little more on Tuesday, back to the mid 60s, ahead of a dry cold front. Sunshine continues through midweek as highs remain in the mid 60s.