Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure offshore will control our weather into Thursday, bringing above normal temperatures. Another warm day today with a few more clouds than we saw yesterday. Highs will again make it into the 80s. The warm weather continues on Thursday. A weak cold front will move in late in the day, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. This rain chance will continue overnight and into Friday morning. It will be a little cooler Friday with highs in the 70s.

Another weak front will move through late Saturday, bringing another chance for thunderstorms. Some spots will warm to near 80 on Saturday, then it will cool down a little for Easter Sunday. Warm weather with the chance for showers will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-86 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-63 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with afternoon storms. Highs 83-84 inland, 77-78 beaches.