Warm weather continues with more sunshine for the weekend

Warm weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will build in today and bring nice weather through the weekend. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s today through the weekend, with more sunshine for the weekend.

High pressure will move offshore Monday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday.

Rain chances will increase on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas and stalls. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will continue through Thursday. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.