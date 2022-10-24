Our weather will warm up for the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather into Wednesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight will be mainly clear with patchy fog developing. Partly sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Even warmer weather on Wednesday with some spots hitting 80. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. It will be a little cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler weather will build in through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s and partly sunny skies. A system moving by to the west will bring a slight chance for rain early next week.

Tonight, mainly clear with patchy fog. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.