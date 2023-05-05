Nice weather will continue into the weekend, although there will be a slight chance for a shower. After a sunny week, clouds have returned, and skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. It will not be as cool as the past few nights with low temperatures in the 50s. A storm system will pass by to our west over the weekend. This will keep skies partly cloudy and will bring a slight chance for a shower. Most of the rain will miss our area, and tomorrow will likely stay dry. There will be a slight chance for a shower on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow, and some spots will hit 80 on Sunday. Warmer and more humid weather will move in next week. High temperatures will be in the 80s, and there will be the chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches,