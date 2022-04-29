Warmer weather is returning for the weekend. High pressure that has brought sunny, but cooler weather the past few days is moving offshore. This will turn winds around to the south, which will increase our humidity and bring in warmer weather. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool as the past few nights. The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the Pee Dee on Sunday, but most of us will stay dry through the weekend. It will be even warmer next week with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be high, and this will bring a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm inland, Highs in the low to mid 80s.