Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower possible. Lows temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, warm and humid. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm ahead of a weak cold front that will move through tomorrow night. This front will push south of us for the weekend. While it will not cool us down, or lower the humidity, it will push thunderstorm chances to the south, so we are looking at a sunny, dry weekend. An upper level low pressure system will develop to our west on Monday and stall through Wednesday. This will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, bringing a good chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A stray shower possible. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and muggy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.