Warmer weather has returned and will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible and low temperatures in the 50s. A storm system offshore will keep clouds around tomorrow and a chance for a shower, especially along the coast. This system will move away tomorrow night, and sunshine will return for Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the 70s through Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday, bringing cooler weather and highs in the 60s on Sunday. The next system will increase clouds Monday with showers and even a thunderstorm on Tuesday. It will dry our for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.