Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with low temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, bringing partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a shower each afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s through Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday with a chance for a thunderstorm. It will cool down a little Sunday and Monday, then warm back up again for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.