Warm weather will return tomorrow, but will not last into the weekend. Tonight will be clear, but not as cold as last night with lows in the 40s. Partly sunny, windy and warm tomorrow with high temperatures warming into the 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night with rain that will last into Saturday. The clouds and shower may continue all day along the coast. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday, then 50s on Sunday. It will be cold Sunday night, and freezing temperatures are possible. The cool weather will continue next week. A storm system will bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear, not as cold. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low 60s.