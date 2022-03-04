Warmer weather is returning for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool. The clouds will linger through the morning hours tomorrow, then will clear in the afternoon. It be warmer tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. It will be even warmer Sunday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. This warm weather will continue Monday. A cold front will move through Tuesday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday, but will fall into the 60s for the rest of the week. Tuesday’s front will stall to our south, and an area of low pressure will develop along this front. This will bring another round of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday and into Thursday. It should clear by Friday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, warmer with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.