Warm weather returns Friday

This warm weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear with patchy fog developing late. Temperatures will drop into the 60s again tonight. High pressure holds on for one more day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures back into the 80s. High temperatures will be close to records again tomorrow and Saturday. A cold front will move through late in the day Saturday with a brief shower or thunderstorm. Much cooler weather will move in Saturday night. Lows will dip into the 50s Saturday night, and highs will only warm into the 70s on Sunday. Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s Sunday night. This cooler weather will continue into next week with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild with patchy fog. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, breezy and warm with thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.