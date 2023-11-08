The warm weather will continue for the next couple of days before cooling for the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. High pressure will stay put for one more day, bringing sunshine and warm weather back on Thursday. A cold front will move into the area on Friday with a few more clouds, but it will still be warm with high temperatures in the 70s. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will also see more clouds over the weekend and a chance for rain. The unsettled weekend weather will clear on Monday, but it will stay cool for the first half of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.