Warm weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures staying in the 60s. Nice weather is expected on Saturday with partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 80s. A storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms tomorrow night into Sunday. It will stay warm and humid Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will move through late in the day with cooler, drier air moving in Sunday night. This will drop temperatures slightly below normal on Monday. This cooler, drier weather will continue for much of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 84 inland,80 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.