Nice weather will be back again today, but clouds will build this evening. A weak cold front will push south today, turning light winds around to the northeast. It will still be warm, with highs in the low to mid-80s, but clouds will start to move in and there will be a slight chance for a late-day shower. It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 70s, more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Highs will remain in the 70s on Thursday with the cloud cover sticking around but lower rain chances.

High pressure will take charge by the end of the week with more sunshine. Sunny, warmer weather with highs near 80 will move in for the weekend. The sunny, seasonable weather will continue to start next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray evening shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 62-64 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.