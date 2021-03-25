The warm weather will continue into the weekend, but we will have the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be breezy and warm with low temperatures in the 60s. Another warm day tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures back into the 70s and 80s. A weak cold front will move through the area in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall to the south on Saturday, and there will not be much of a cool down. A stronger cold front will move through late Sunday. It will still be warm Sunday, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late in the day. Cooler weather returns Monday with plenty of sunshine. A weak storm system may bring a few showers Tuesday. A stronger system will bring a better chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.