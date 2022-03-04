Today’s temperatures were seasonable for the first week of March. Along the Grand Strand, there is nice layering of stratus and altostratus clouds from increased moisture from onshore flow. Anticipate a mostly cloudy night with temperatures in the low 50s for the beaches, upper 40s inland, and mid 40s for the border belt. Temperatures will rebound quickly in time for the weekend. The Myrtle Beach Marathon is tomorrow and runners will deal with some clouds during the morning and afternoon, with a brief, light shower possible between 1-2PM. Temperatures along the beaches will be in the low 70s, and mid 70s inland. The Pee Dee and border belt will be back in the 80s by Sunday and there will also be more sunshine around.

Beautiful weather will continue until Tuesday, as another cold front will cool us down to the mid 70s (nonetheless still well above normal). This decrease is due to another cold front, and is not expected to bring a lot of rain, as most of the moisture disappears. However, there will still be chances for rain in Wednesday, Thursday, and even into parts of Friday as a low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and moves into the southeast.