Warm Weekend Until Sunday

Surplus of sunshine for your Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will top in the upper 60s for the Pee Dee and border belt where closer to the shore temperatures linger in the mid 60s. 40 degrees widespread for our cities tonight, yet slightly warmer at the beaches, closer to the mid 40s.

Warm weather will continue for Friday and Saturday. Most cities are forecasted to be 70-72 degrees whereas along the immediate coast upper 60s are more likely. Clear skies for Friday, but clouds will increase Saturday evening ahead of a cold front. Previously, most models were suggesting some showers Friday evening, but most have moved away from any rain at all. Still, a 20% chance, but is primarily for early Sunday morning, but chances will probably go down even further tomorrow.

Still going to be partly cloudy on Sunday and temperatures will be much chiller. Highs near the mid 50s, and Monday looks a couple of degrees colder. Skies will be clearing for the beginning of the work week and gradually warming to 60 by Wednesday once again.