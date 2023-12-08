Warmer weather is moving in for the weekend, but it comes with clouds and some rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 40s and 50s. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with high temperatures warming into the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower, but much of the day will be dry. A cold front will approach on Sunday. It will be warm, but also cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, especially late in the day and at night. The front will move through Sunday night, bringing back cooler, drier weather to start next week. High temperatures for much of next week will be in the 50s to near 60.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday, cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.