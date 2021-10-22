Warm with a few showers today, clear skies for the weekend

We will see a few showers to end the week, but it will clear for the weekend. We’ll remain warm to wrap up the week with highs today climbing back into the 80s. A cold front will move through late today, bringing a few scattered showers. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1/10th of an inch, and many places will stay dry. This rain chance will push offshore tonight, and skies will clear for the weekend.

It will be a little cooler on Saturday, but this is not going to be as dramatic of a cool down as last weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s, then we will warm into the 80s on Sunday. The warm weather will continue into next week.

A cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing us another chance for showers and a slight cooldown. Another, stronger cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing a better chances for showers and a bigger cooldown for next weekend.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and breezy. Lows 52-54 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.