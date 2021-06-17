Warm with lots of sunshine for the rest of the week

Conditions will remain pleasant for the next few days with lots of sunshine for the end of the workweek. We’ll see even more sunshine today and will still feel comfortable with lower humidity. Most highs will be ranging in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll heat back up on Friday and Saturday, with most highs into the 90s for a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.

The chances for storms returns on Father’s Day Sunday. The chances for storms increases into the start of next week and will linger into mid week.

Today: sunny and mild. Highs: 87-89 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, Lows: 62-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Friday: sunny and warm. Highs: 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.