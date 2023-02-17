Showers moving in today will bring in cooler weather for the weekend. Temperatures will start the day in the 60s. No jacket needed, but grab the umbrella. A cold front will move through today with scattered showers. It will be windy and warm with high temperatures back into the 70s. Most places will see high temperatures around midday as showers move through the Pee Dee. Showers move to the coast through the afternoon, then offshore this evening. Cooler weather will move in tonight as most inland areas drop to around freezing.

We will dry out in time for the weekend, and it will be sunny, but much cooler. Highs Saturday will only be in the 50s, then we will warm into the 60s on Sunday. This cool snap will not last long as warmer weather returns next week. Some inland areas could climb to around 70 degrees on Monday. High temperatures will continue to climb through midweek with highs for some inland areas topping out near 80.

Today, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 70-76 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.