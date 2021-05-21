Warmer days on the way this weekend

The sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into next week, bringing plenty of sunshine and warming weather. Sunny today with temperatures a few degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. The weekend will stay sunny with high temperatures away from the coast in the upper 80s Saturday, and low to mid-90s Sunday.

Humidity will increase next week, and it will get hotter. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s away from the coast through Thursday. The heat and humidity could lead to a small chance for a thunderstorm starting Tuesday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.