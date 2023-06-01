We will see warmer weather heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds will burn off tomorrow morning, bringing some sunshine and warming us into the 80s. High pressure will hold on into the weekend, and it will stay warm on Saturday. Some spots could even warm into the upper 80s on Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with a chance for a shower and a noticeable cool down. Warmer weather will be back for the middle of next week, along with the chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 63 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.