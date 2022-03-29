A good and cool morning you my friends! It’s going to be another below average temperature day.

For our Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for the Grand Strand, and near 60 for the Pee Dee. Warmth is on the way though! Tomorrow, temperatures will surge up, jumping to 70 or so for the beaches, and mid 70s for the Pee Dee. More clouds will be present on Wednesday though ahead of a stronger Thursday cold front, which will bring patches of rain showers for a majority of the day, with eventual storm potential. Eyes on the sky for that day.

Friday will see a return of sunshine as temperatures cool off slightly, but it will still be comfy. Temperatures cool off a little more to start the weekend too, as a couple showers are slated to move back in for Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid-upper 50s to around 60.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Limited peeks of sun with warmer highs around 70 to the mid 70s.