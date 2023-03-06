Sunshine continues to start the week as temperatures climb. Heading to work or school this morning you will need a light jacket, but you will be able to it by lunchtime. Highs today will be back in the 70s with lots of sunshine, and the warmest day of the forecast is going to be on Tuesday when the Grand Strand will be in the upper-70s. There is potentially another high-temperature record in jeopardy for North Myrtle Beach. The current record is 78 degrees, and it will be close to that. However, a sea breeze could easily cool the coast by five degrees. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will climb into the low 80s

A dry cold front moves through the area on Tuesday, and temperatures will take a big hit. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s, and the cooldown continues for Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, it will be sunny and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Temperatures will be near 60 on Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday with showers ahead of it. Rain will move out Saturday morning, and sunshine will return for the weekend.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 76-78 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80-82 inland, 77-78 beaches.