MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The cold arctic air that we experienced over the last several days, is starting to depart the area. Tonight low temperatures in the Pee Dee and Inland communities will still fall to the freezing mark, or slightly below. Our coastal communities will have lows in the mid to upper 30s tonight.

Thursday, we will see a return to the 60s as most of the Pee Dee and Coastal areas will have ample sunshine, and light southeast wind. That will allow our temperatures to warm into the low 60s. We hang on to the 60s for Friday as well.

A cold front will develop over the central plains and begin to move eastward towards the Carolinas. It is expected to impact our area on Saturday. This could bring some much needed, but ill timed rain for those New Year Eve plans. Rain looks to spread into the Pee Dee by early Saturday afternoon, moving into the the Coastal areas by the mid to late afternoon hours. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out near the coast. Between 1/4″ – 1/2″ of rain is possible in the Pee Dee. Between 1/2″ – 3/4″ of an inch is possible in the coastal areas.

The one good thing about this weekend, will be the warmer temperatures. We warm to and into the 70s. We will hang on to the warmer conditions through early next week.