MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy conditions will continue for tonight where 50-degree temperatures will be felt widespread. The Pee Dee will be in the lower-50s and the coast will be in the mid-50s. Light showers are likely for inland communities, but they will be brief.

For tomorrow, the clouds will continue to plague us and keep temperatures cooler than normal. Clouds along with cold air damming (CAD) are going to control our weather.

CAD is unique and the Carolinas is one of only a couple of places where it occurs. The synoptic conditions are rather specific. In order to have CAD in the Carolinas you need a high-pressure system located in New England. The placement of this high-pressure system will advect cooler air to the south and into the Carolinas.

Cold air is less dense and likes to hug the surface. Due to this and the presence of the Appalachian Mountains to the west cold air pools up and keeps us cool.

This event only last upwards of a couple of days. This will keep us cooler for tomorrow with the mid to upper 60s expected. Light showers also cannot be ruled out.

Halloween is on Monday and the forecast is calling for a significant warmup. The Pee Dee is forecasted to make it to the upper-70s and the Grand Strand will see mid-70s Monday afternoon. A little more sunshine is expected and that will help us warm up. There are going to be some lingering showers possibly Monday afternoon but most likely in the evening time.

For trick-or-treating, it looks to be nice and mild with temperatures near 70 degrees at 6 p.m.

Here is the rest of your seven-day forecast:

There is still a lot of uncertainty for the end of next week. There is a cold front slated to move through the area on Wednesday. I have not decreased the temperatures indicating the front will be weak with minimal impact, however, some models are more aggressive and show temperatures returning to the low-70s for Thursday-Saturday.